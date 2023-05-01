Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC) Shares Sold by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC lowered its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC – Get Rating) by 29.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,200,588 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,305,469 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned approximately 2.38% of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF worth $243,661,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. WMS Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 49.2% during the 4th quarter. WMS Partners LLC now owns 321,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,478,000 after purchasing an additional 106,074 shares during the period. Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Horizon Family Wealth Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Horizon Family Wealth Inc. now owns 184,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,060,000 after purchasing an additional 16,880 shares during the period. Wolf Group Capital Advisors raised its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 33.0% in the 4th quarter. Wolf Group Capital Advisors now owns 16,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,250,000 after buying an additional 4,070 shares during the period. Finally, First Ascent Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. First Ascent Asset Management LLC now owns 155,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,864,000 after buying an additional 11,020 shares during the period.

Shares of GSLC opened at $82.35 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.56 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.73. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $69.51 and a twelve month high of $85.63.

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (GSLC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks comprising 4 sub-indexes: value, momentum, quality, and low volatility. The index uses multiple factors to pick stocks, and each sub-index receives equal weight.

