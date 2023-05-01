Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH) (OTCMKTS:ETHE) Short Interest Down 7.9% in April

Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH) (OTCMKTS:ETHE – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,946,200 shares, a decrease of 7.9% from the March 31st total of 2,113,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,237,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH) Trading Up 0.8 %

OTCMKTS ETHE opened at $9.11 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.69. Grayscale Ethereum Trust has a twelve month low of $4.62 and a twelve month high of $22.12.

