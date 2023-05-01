Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. (NASDAQ:GLDD) Short Interest Update

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. (NASDAQ:GLDD – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,540,000 shares, an increase of 18.5% from the March 31st total of 1,300,000 shares. Approximately 2.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 663,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.3 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Great Lakes Dredge & Dock

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GLDD. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock in the third quarter valued at about $7,874,000. Private Management Group Inc. increased its position in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 218.8% during the fourth quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 1,018,146 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,058,000 after purchasing an additional 698,808 shares during the last quarter. Price Jennifer C. increased its position in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 1,280.0% during the third quarter. Price Jennifer C. now owns 690,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,230,000 after purchasing an additional 640,000 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,609,597 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $21,477,000 after purchasing an additional 563,787 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its position in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 979.1% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 596,769 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,524,000 after purchasing an additional 541,468 shares during the last quarter. 88.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GLDD traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $5.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 380,732 shares, compared to its average volume of 619,989. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $386.70 million, a P/E ratio of -11.24 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.14. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock has a 1-year low of $4.74 and a 1-year high of $15.40.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (NASDAQ:GLDD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The construction company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $146.66 million during the quarter. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock had a negative net margin of 5.25% and a negative return on equity of 6.94%.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corp. engages in the provision of dredging services. The company was founded by William A. Lydon and Frederick C. Drews in 1890 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Featured Articles

