Great Point Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 42,720 Shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF (NYSEARCA:EWX)

Great Point Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF (NYSEARCA:EWX – Get Rating) by 41.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 146,514 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,720 shares during the period. SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF makes up approximately 2.4% of Great Point Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Great Point Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF were worth $7,170,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF by 61.5% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 646 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $211,000. 3EDGE Asset Management LP bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $344,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 7,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA EWX opened at $50.87 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $666.40 million, a PE ratio of 10.04 and a beta of 0.79. SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF has a 1 year low of $44.25 and a 1 year high of $54.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $50.64 and its 200-day moving average is $49.81.

About SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF

SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Small Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the total return performance of the S&P Emerging Markets Under USD2 Billion Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted, market-cap weighted index that represents the small-capitalization segment of emerging countries included in the S&P Global BMI Index.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF (NYSEARCA:EWX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.