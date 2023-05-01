Great Point Wealth Advisors LLC Has $1.34 Million Holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Great Point Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,759 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,215 shares during the period. Great Point Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,341,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,474,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,652,000 after acquiring an additional 234,867 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Group Inc. now owns 9,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,000 after acquiring an additional 1,809 shares in the last quarter. Montis Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Montis Financial LLC now owns 301,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,867,000 after acquiring an additional 8,603 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 40.2% during the 3rd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 10,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $544,000 after acquiring an additional 2,958 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 6,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after buying an additional 334 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $68.77 on Monday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.55 and a fifty-two week high of $70.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $66.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.52.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.