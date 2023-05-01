Great Point Wealth Advisors LLC Has $3.90 Million Stake in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM)

Great Point Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM – Get Rating) by 64.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 77,210 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,305 shares during the quarter. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF accounts for about 1.3% of Great Point Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Great Point Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.16% of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF worth $3,895,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Savant Capital LLC increased its holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 24,546.3% in the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 8,934,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,344,000 after buying an additional 8,898,275 shares during the period. Cowa LLC increased its holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 3,504.4% in the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 473,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 460,273 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $22,934,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 130.9% in the 3rd quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 540,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,840,000 after buying an additional 306,581 shares during the period. Finally, Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $13,594,000.

Get Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF alerts:

Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF stock opened at $52.78 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a PE ratio of 7.73 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $52.32 and its 200 day moving average is $51.51. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $44.37 and a 1 year high of $57.16.

About Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF

The Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (AVEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that holds emerging-market stocks of all market capitalizations considered favorable on multiple factors. The fund seeks to provide capital appreciation.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.