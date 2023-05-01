GreenFirst Forest Products Inc. (OTCMKTS:ICLTF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

GreenFirst Forest Products Inc. (OTCMKTS:ICLTF – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 83,800 shares, a decline of 19.0% from the March 31st total of 103,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 25,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.3 days.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of GreenFirst Forest Products to C$1.75 in a research report on Thursday, March 16th.

Shares of OTCMKTS ICLTF remained flat at C$0.97 during trading on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 2,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,439. GreenFirst Forest Products has a 12 month low of C$0.90 and a 12 month high of C$1.61. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$1.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$1.10.

GreenFirst Forest Products, Inc engages in the direct and indirect investment in natural resource and industrial sectors. The company was founded on September 17, 2009 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

