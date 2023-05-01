Greenland Technologies Holding Co. (NASDAQ:GTEC) Short Interest Update

Greenland Technologies Holding Co. (NASDAQ:GTEC – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,600 shares, a decrease of 11.7% from the March 31st total of 18,800 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 29,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Greenland Technologies Stock Down 1.4 %

Greenland Technologies stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $1.44. 39,196 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,909. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.74 and a 200 day moving average of $2.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 2.00. The firm has a market cap of $18.69 million, a P/E ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 1.53. Greenland Technologies has a 12-month low of $1.35 and a 12-month high of $4.79.

Institutional Trading of Greenland Technologies

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Greenland Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,131,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Greenland Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $110,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Greenland Technologies by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 154,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after acquiring an additional 9,746 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.67% of the company’s stock.

About Greenland Technologies

Greenland Technologies Holding Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells transmission products for material handling machineries in the People's Republic of China. The company offers transmission products for forklift trucks that are used in manufacturing and logistic applications, such as factories, workshops, warehouses, fulfillment centers, shipyards, and seaports.

