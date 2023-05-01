Greentown China Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:GTWCF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Greentown China Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:GTWCF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,291,500 shares, an increase of 16.7% from the March 31st total of 1,107,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Greentown China Stock Performance

OTCMKTS GTWCF remained flat at $1.63 during trading on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.63. Greentown China has a 1 year low of $1.63 and a 1 year high of $1.63.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Greentown China from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, January 15th.

