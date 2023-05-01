Grupo Carso, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GPOVY) Short Interest Up 16.7% in April

Grupo Carso, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GPOVY – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a growth of 16.7% from the March 31st total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Grupo Carso Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS GPOVY traded down $0.75 during trading on Monday, hitting $10.75. 111 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 965. Grupo Carso has a 1 year low of $6.05 and a 1 year high of $11.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.12. The company has a market cap of $12.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.50 and a beta of 0.62.

Get Grupo Carso alerts:

Grupo Carso (OTCMKTS:GPOVY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 30th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.81 billion during the quarter. Grupo Carso had a net margin of 10.70% and a return on equity of 15.47%.

About Grupo Carso

Grupo Carso, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the commercial, industrial, infrastructure and construction, and energy sectors. It operates through Commercial and Consumer, Industrial and Manufacturing, Infrastructure and Construction, and Energy divisions. The company's Commercial and Consumption division operates department stores and boutiques, gift shops, restaurants, coffee shops, electronics, and technology and games stores under the Sears, Sanborns, iShop, Mixup, Claro Shop, and Saks Fifth Avenue brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Carso Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Carso and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.