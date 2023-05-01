Grupo Simec (NYSEAMERICAN:SIM) Shares Gap Down to $34.73

Grupo Simec, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSEAMERICAN:SIM – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $34.73, but opened at $33.85. Grupo Simec shares last traded at $32.35, with a volume of 1,466 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Grupo Simec in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Grupo Simec Stock Down 0.1 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $4.99 billion, a PE ratio of 12.60 and a beta of 0.31. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.29.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Grupo Simec

Grupo Simec ( NYSEAMERICAN:SIM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The basic materials company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $564.09 million during the quarter. Grupo Simec had a net margin of 15.64% and a return on equity of 18.38%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Grupo Simec stock. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Grupo Simec, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSEAMERICAN:SIM – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 7,455 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $273,000. 0.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Grupo Simec Company Profile

Grupo SIMEC SAB de CV engages in the manufacture, processing and distribution of steel and structural steel products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Mexico, U.S., and Brazil. The Mexico segment represents the results of the operations in Mexico, including plants in Mexicali, Guadalajara, Tlaxcala, and San Luis Potosi.

