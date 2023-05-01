GS Investments Inc. Has $1.07 Million Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCP)

GS Investments Inc. decreased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCP – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 53,170 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,350 shares during the period. GS Investments Inc.’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,071,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSCP. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 120.8% in the 4th quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 3,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,736 shares during the period. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $68,000.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSEARCA:BSCP traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $20.28. The stock had a trading volume of 44,355 shares, compared to its average volume of 848,820. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.17. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $19.74 and a one year high of $20.80.

About Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF

The Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2025. The fund will unwind in December 2025 and return capital and proceeds to investors.

