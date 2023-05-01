GS Investments Inc. Has $1.20 Million Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

GS Investments Inc. decreased its position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 16,838 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 180 shares during the period. GS Investments Inc.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $1,199,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Buckingham Strategic Partners increased its position in PayPal by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Buckingham Strategic Partners now owns 3,593 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its position in PayPal by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 7,584 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $653,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its position in PayPal by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 6,487 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $558,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. increased its position in PayPal by 27.1% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 610 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Triumph Capital Management increased its position in PayPal by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 6,930 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $494,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

Get PayPal alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman acquired 26,065 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $76.17 per share, for a total transaction of $1,985,371.05. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 395,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,113,885.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PayPal Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of PYPL stock traded down $0.06 on Monday, hitting $75.94. The stock had a trading volume of 1,139,533 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,221,686. The business has a 50 day moving average of $74.48 and a 200 day moving average of $77.29. The stock has a market cap of $85.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $66.39 and a 12-month high of $103.03.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The credit services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.04. PayPal had a net margin of 8.79% and a return on equity of 17.48%. The business had revenue of $7.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.92 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.83 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on PYPL. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group cut shares of PayPal from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $95.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of PayPal from $140.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of PayPal from $100.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of PayPal from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of PayPal from $136.00 to $133.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.88.

About PayPal

(Get Rating)

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platforms for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. It manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.