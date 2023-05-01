GS Investments Inc. Has $8.87 Million Stock Holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

GS Investments Inc. lowered its position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,667 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 115 shares during the period. Texas Instruments accounts for 5.5% of GS Investments Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. GS Investments Inc.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $8,867,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Delta Investment Management LLC raised its position in Texas Instruments by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC now owns 3,922 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $648,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its position in Texas Instruments by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 949 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. raised its position in Texas Instruments by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. now owns 8,709 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,439,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in Texas Instruments by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 2,098 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its position in Texas Instruments by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 417 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.12% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TXN. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $173.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $189.00 to $203.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $152.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $205.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $179.57.

Texas Instruments Stock Performance

Texas Instruments Announces Dividend

Shares of NASDAQ:TXN traded up $0.02 on Monday, reaching $167.22. 515,315 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,115,742. The company has a fifty day moving average of $175.80 and a 200-day moving average of $172.64. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a twelve month low of $144.46 and a twelve month high of $186.30. The company has a market capitalization of $151.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.79, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 5.17, a quick ratio of 3.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 16th. Investors of record on Monday, May 8th will be given a dividend of $1.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 5th. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is 55.73%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 3,068 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.69, for a total transaction of $557,424.92. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,139,036.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.67, for a total value of $212,004.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 30,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,363,171.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 3,068 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.69, for a total transaction of $557,424.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,139,036.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Texas Instruments

(Get Rating)

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design and manufacture of semiconductors. It operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment includes semiconductors change real-world signals, such as sound, temperature, pressure or images, by conditioning them, amplifying them and often converting them to a stream of digital data that can be processed by other semiconductors, such as embedded processors.

Featured Articles

