GS Investments Inc. Increases Position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

GS Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,679 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 328 shares during the quarter. GS Investments Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $663,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SCHX. M&R Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 93.1% during the fourth quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at $31,000. EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 100.0% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SCHX traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $49.07. 88,964 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,629,083. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 1.01. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $41.20 and a 12-month high of $51.23. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $47.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.78.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

