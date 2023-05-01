GSK (LON:GSK) Earns Equal Weight Rating from Barclays

Barclays restated their equal weight rating on shares of GSK (LON:GSK – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has a GBX 1,450 ($18.11) target price on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,730 ($21.61) price target on shares of GSK in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a GBX 1,510 ($18.86) price target on shares of GSK in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Shore Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of GSK in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,700 ($21.23) price target on shares of GSK in a report on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 1,575 ($19.67) price target on GSK in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 1,573.33 ($19.65).

Shares of GSK opened at GBX 1,441 ($18.00) on Thursday. GSK has a 52 week low of GBX 1,280.92 ($16.00) and a 52 week high of GBX 2,280.50 ($28.48). The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 207.87. The company has a market capitalization of £58.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,322.02, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,450.26 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1,431.09.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 18th will be given a GBX 14 ($0.17) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.93%. This is a positive change from GSK’s previous dividend of $13.75. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. GSK’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5,596.33%.

In other news, insider Iain Mackay purchased 200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,493 ($18.65) per share, for a total transaction of £2,986 ($3,729.24). In other news, insider Emma Walmsley sold 28,576 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,487 ($18.57), for a total transaction of £424,925.12 ($530,692.04). Also, insider Iain Mackay purchased 200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 1,493 ($18.65) per share, with a total value of £2,986 ($3,729.24). Insiders bought a total of 2,308 shares of company stock worth $3,248,612 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

