Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) Receives $57.64 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $57.64.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on GH shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Guardant Health from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 24th. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Guardant Health from $70.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Guardant Health from $73.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 27th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $63.00 target price on shares of Guardant Health in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Guardant Health from $70.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 6th.

Get Guardant Health alerts:

Guardant Health Stock Up 4.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:GH opened at $22.56 on Wednesday. Guardant Health has a 12 month low of $20.67 and a 12 month high of $65.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $25.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.15. The company has a quick ratio of 5.90, a current ratio of 6.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.90. The firm has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.53 and a beta of 0.82.

Insider Activity

Guardant Health ( NASDAQ:GH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported ($1.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.40) by $0.04. Guardant Health had a negative net margin of 145.61% and a negative return on equity of 242.65%. The firm had revenue of $126.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.43 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Guardant Health will post -4.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Helmy Eltoukhy acquired 8,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $26.15 per share, with a total value of $224,890.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,049,238 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,587,573.70. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Helmy Eltoukhy bought 8,600 shares of Guardant Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $26.15 per share, with a total value of $224,890.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 2,049,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,587,573.70. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Amirali Talasaz bought 40,000 shares of Guardant Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.66 per share, with a total value of $1,026,400.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,893,845 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,596,062.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Guardant Health

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Guardant Health by 43.0% in the 3rd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 965 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Guardant Health by 33.2% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Guardant Health in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Guardant Health in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Guardant Health in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.43% of the company’s stock.

About Guardant Health

(Get Rating)

Guardant Health, Inc is a precision oncology company engaged in the treatment of cancer through the use of proprietary blood-based tests, vast data sets, and advanced analytics. Its solutions include treatment selection, recurrence detection, and early detection. The company was founded by Helmy Eltoukhy, AmirAli H.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Guardant Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guardant Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.