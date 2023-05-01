Halma plc (LON:HLMA) Receives GBX 2,121 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Halma plc (LON:HLMA – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,121 ($26.49).

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Numis Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 2,200 ($27.48) target price on shares of Halma in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on Halma from GBX 2,260 ($28.23) to GBX 2,295 ($28.66) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 20th.

Halma Stock Up 1.6 %

HLMA opened at GBX 2,308 ($28.82) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.82, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market capitalization of £8.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,979.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 0.52. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 2,174.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 2,161.33. Halma has a 12 month low of GBX 1,855.30 ($23.17) and a 12 month high of GBX 2,489.86 ($31.10).

Halma Company Profile

Halma plc, through its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions in the safety, health, and environmental markets. It operates through three segments: Safety, Environmental & Analysis, and Medical. The Safety segment provides fire detection, specialist fire suppression, elevator safety, security sensors, people and vehicle flow technologies, specialized interlocks that control critical processes safely, and explosion protection and corrosion monitoring systems.

