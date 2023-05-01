Hammer Technology Holdings (OTCMKTS:HMMR) Short Interest Up 20.5% in April

Hammer Technology Holdings (OTCMKTS:HMMR – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,700 shares, a growth of 20.5% from the March 31st total of 3,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 54,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Hammer Technology Stock Down 2.3 %
Hammer Technology stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $0.43. The stock had a trading volume of 9,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,530. Hammer Technology has a 12-month low of $0.16 and a 12-month high of $0.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.40.
About Hammer Technology
