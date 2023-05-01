Hammer Technology Holdings (OTCMKTS:HMMR) Short Interest Up 20.5% in April

Hammer Technology Holdings (OTCMKTS:HMMR – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,700 shares, a growth of 20.5% from the March 31st total of 3,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 54,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Hammer Technology Stock Down 2.3 %

Hammer Technology stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $0.43. The stock had a trading volume of 9,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,530. Hammer Technology has a 12-month low of $0.16 and a 12-month high of $0.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.40.

Get Hammer Technology alerts:

About Hammer Technology

(Get Rating)

Featured Stories

Hammer Fiber Optics Holdings Corp. engages in providing wireless telecommunication services. It also focuses on providing digital stored value technology through its HammerPay mobile payments platform. The company was founded on September 23, 2010 and is headquartered in Sarasota, FL.

Receive News & Ratings for Hammer Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hammer Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.