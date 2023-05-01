Hammond Power Solutions Inc. (OTCMKTS:HMDPF) Short Interest Up 18.2% in April

Hammond Power Solutions Inc. (OTCMKTS:HMDPF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,200 shares, an increase of 18.2% from the March 31st total of 4,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Hammond Power Solutions Stock Up 0.8 %

OTCMKTS HMDPF traded up C$0.23 on Monday, hitting C$29.78. 6,670 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,851. Hammond Power Solutions has a 1-year low of C$10.89 and a 1-year high of C$29.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$25.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$19.12.

Hammond Power Solutions Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.0911 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 22nd. This is a boost from Hammond Power Solutions’s previous dividend of $0.07. This represents a dividend yield of 1.46%. Hammond Power Solutions’s payout ratio is 58.97%.

About Hammond Power Solutions

Hammond Power Solutions, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of dry-type power distribution transformers. Its products include control and automation, low voltage distribution, medium voltage distribution and power, and potted and specialty. The firm serves the oil and gas, steel, waste and water treatment, and wind power generation industries.

