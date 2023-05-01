Harbor Advisory Corp MA Grows Holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Harbor Advisory Corp MA increased its position in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 114.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,984 shares during the quarter. Harbor Advisory Corp MA’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $744,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Bank of America by 0.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 602,457,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,194,222,000 after purchasing an additional 3,313,229 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Bank of America by 60.0% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 103,645,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,130,177,000 after acquiring an additional 38,870,780 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Bank of America by 1.7% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 36,940,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,522,699,000 after acquiring an additional 603,512 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Bank of America by 0.6% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 35,537,933 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,073,390,000 after acquiring an additional 214,966 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC boosted its stake in Bank of America by 835.9% in the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 28,077,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $929,920,000 after acquiring an additional 25,077,300 shares during the last quarter. 68.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Bank of America

In other news, insider Matthew M. Koder sold 214,745 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.91, for a total value of $7,711,492.95. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 214,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,711,564.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Matthew M. Koder sold 214,745 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.91, for a total value of $7,711,492.95. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 214,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,711,564.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Matthew M. Koder sold 105,054 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.27, for a total transaction of $3,600,200.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 319,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,959,648.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Bank of America Stock Performance

A number of research analysts have weighed in on BAC shares. Piper Sandler cut shares of Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $36.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Bank of America from $52.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Bank of America from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Bank of America from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Bank of America from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of America presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.83.

Bank of America stock opened at $29.54 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $236.43 billion, a PE ratio of 8.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.36. Bank of America Co. has a 1-year low of $26.32 and a 1-year high of $38.75.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $26.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.28 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 21.85% and a return on equity of 11.72%. Bank of America’s revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 26.43%.

Bank of America Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

