Harbor Advisory Corp MA Has $1.43 Million Stock Holdings in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Harbor Advisory Corp MA reduced its holdings in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 46,037 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,545 shares during the period. Harbor Advisory Corp MA’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $1,427,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Weyerhaeuser by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 39,975,270 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,141,696,000 after acquiring an additional 3,916,466 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA increased its position in Weyerhaeuser by 82.3% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 10,140,377 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $289,461,000 after acquiring an additional 4,576,865 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Weyerhaeuser by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,343,954 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $278,336,000 after acquiring an additional 227,911 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Weyerhaeuser by 942.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 5,097,910 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $145,596,000 after acquiring an additional 4,608,773 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,458,921 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $127,347,000 after purchasing an additional 631,840 shares during the last quarter. 80.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $39.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 6th. DA Davidson raised shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.86.

Weyerhaeuser Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE WY opened at $29.96 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $21.96 billion, a PE ratio of 17.49 and a beta of 1.47. Weyerhaeuser has a 12-month low of $27.36 and a 12-month high of $42.41. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 14.07% and a return on equity of 13.15%. Weyerhaeuser’s revenue was down 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.31 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Weyerhaeuser will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Weyerhaeuser Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Devin W. Stockfish sold 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $64,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 567,381 shares in the company, valued at $20,425,716. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Weyerhaeuser Company Profile

Weyerhaeuser Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of forest products. It operates through the following business segments: Timberlands, Real Estate, Energy and Natural Resources (Real Estate & ENR), and Wood Products. The Timberlands segment manages private commercial forestland worldwide, engages in growing and harvesting trees for lumber, building, pulp, paper and other wood products.

See Also

