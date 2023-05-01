Harbor Advisory Corp MA Lowers Holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Harbor Advisory Corp MA trimmed its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 31.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 41,764 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 19,554 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF makes up about 1.6% of Harbor Advisory Corp MA’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Harbor Advisory Corp MA’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $3,953,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JDM Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Align Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Pflug Koory LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 293.8% during the 4th quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 315 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 354.9% during the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 414 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $42,000.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IJR opened at $94.00 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.13. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $86.40 and a one year high of $108.24. The company’s fifty day moving average is $96.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.96.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Stories

