Harbor Advisory Corp MA Sells 2,270 Shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP)

Harbor Advisory Corp MA reduced its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP – Get Rating) (TSE:BIP.UN) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 261,057 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,270 shares during the quarter. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners makes up 3.3% of Harbor Advisory Corp MA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Harbor Advisory Corp MA owned 0.06% of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners worth $8,090,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 136.4% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 2,028 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 1,170 shares during the last quarter. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in the first quarter valued at about $73,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $81,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners during the 4th quarter valued at $111,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in the 3rd quarter worth $135,000. 57.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $47.00 price target on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.58.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of BIP opened at $34.83 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $15.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 248.79 and a beta of 0.89. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. has a 1 year low of $30.03 and a 1 year high of $43.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.33.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP – Get Rating) (TSE:BIP.UN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The utilities provider reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.74). The business had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a return on equity of 1.20% and a net margin of 2.09%. On average, analysts forecast that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were paid a $0.382 dividend. This is an increase from Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.39%. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s payout ratio is presently 1,092.86%.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP operates as an infrastructure company, which engages in the management of diversified portfolio of infrastructure assets that will generate sustainable and growing distributions over the long-term for unit holders. It operates through the following segments: Utilities, Transport, Midstream, and Data.

Further Reading

