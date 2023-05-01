Hawaiian (NASDAQ:HA) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Hawaiian (NASDAQ:HA – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Thursday.

Separately, Cowen lowered their target price on Hawaiian from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hawaiian currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $14.00.

Hawaiian Price Performance

NASDAQ:HA opened at $8.33 on Thursday. Hawaiian has a 12 month low of $7.44 and a 12 month high of $18.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.01. The firm has a market cap of $429.41 million, a P/E ratio of -2.20 and a beta of 1.92.

Insider Activity at Hawaiian

Hawaiian ( NASDAQ:HA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The transportation company reported ($2.17) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.28) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $612.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $605.15 million. Hawaiian had a negative return on equity of 59.32% and a negative net margin of 7.00%. Hawaiian’s quarterly revenue was up 28.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($2.54) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Hawaiian will post -3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Aaron J. Alter sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.57, for a total value of $34,710.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 83,189 shares in the company, valued at $962,496.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Hawaiian by 0.6% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 146,222 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,881,000 after purchasing an additional 943 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Hawaiian by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 93,412 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $958,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Hawaiian by 147.9% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,169 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,294 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Hawaiian by 70.1% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,641 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Hawaiian by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 53,465 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $549,000 after purchasing an additional 1,520 shares in the last quarter. 79.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Hawaiian

Hawaiian Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of air transportation services. It offers cargo handling and passenger flights between the Hawaiian Islands and its neighbor island routes. It operates through the Domestic and Pacific geographic segments. The company was founded in January 1929 and is headquartered in Honolulu, HI.

