Head to Head Survey: Local Bounti (LOCL) versus Its Peers

Local Bounti (NYSE:LOCL – Get Rating) is one of 34 publicly-traded companies in the “Agricultural production – crops” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare Local Bounti to similar businesses based on the strength of its valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Volatility and Risk

Local Bounti has a beta of 1.75, meaning that its share price is 75% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Local Bounti’s rivals have a beta of -23.30, meaning that their average share price is 2,430% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Local Bounti and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Local Bounti -570.35% -95.94% -47.68% Local Bounti Competitors -339.13% -25.58% -15.99%

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Local Bounti $19.47 million -$111.07 million -0.42 Local Bounti Competitors $1.63 billion $21.77 million 0.26

This table compares Local Bounti and its rivals revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Local Bounti’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Local Bounti. Local Bounti is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

65.3% of Local Bounti shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 27.4% of shares of all “Agricultural production – crops” companies are held by institutional investors. 36.3% of Local Bounti shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 17.2% of shares of all “Agricultural production – crops” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Local Bounti and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Local Bounti 0 1 4 0 2.80 Local Bounti Competitors 103 172 491 23 2.55

Local Bounti presently has a consensus target price of $2.85, indicating a potential upside of 432.71%. As a group, “Agricultural production – crops” companies have a potential upside of 59.65%. Given Local Bounti’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Local Bounti is more favorable than its rivals.

Summary

Local Bounti rivals beat Local Bounti on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

Local Bounti Company Profile

Local Bounti Corporation grows fresh greens and herbs in the United States. It produces lettuce, herbs, and loose-leaf lettuce. The company sells its products to food retailers and food service distributors. Local Bounti Corporation was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Montana.

