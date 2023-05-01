Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 439,500 shares, a growth of 14.0% from the March 31st total of 385,600 shares. Currently, 1.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 195,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.2 days.

Heartland Financial USA Price Performance

HTLF stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Monday, reaching $32.59. 143,930 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 187,136. The company has a 50-day moving average of $40.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.21. The company has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.51 and a beta of 1.05. Heartland Financial USA has a twelve month low of $31.00 and a twelve month high of $51.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 24th. The bank reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $246.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $191.42 million. Heartland Financial USA had a return on equity of 13.95% and a net margin of 25.38%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.16 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Heartland Financial USA will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Heartland Financial USA Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. Heartland Financial USA’s dividend payout ratio is 23.95%.

HTLF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Heartland Financial USA in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Heartland Financial USA from $49.00 to $44.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of Heartland Financial USA from $41.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Heartland Financial USA news, Director Martin J. Schmitz sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.21, for a total value of $200,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 65,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,280,721.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Heartland Financial USA news, Director Martin J. Schmitz sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.21, for a total value of $200,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 65,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,280,721.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert B. Engel acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.73 per share, with a total value of $77,190.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 13,000 shares in the company, valued at $334,490. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 11,293 shares of company stock valued at $279,465. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Heartland Financial USA

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in Heartland Financial USA by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 55,687 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,414,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170 shares in the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC increased its position in Heartland Financial USA by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 36,712 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,592,000 after acquiring an additional 1,850 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in Heartland Financial USA by 35.9% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 27,809 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,231,000 after acquiring an additional 7,346 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Heartland Financial USA by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 16,045 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $696,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares during the period. Finally, Connable Office Inc. increased its position in Heartland Financial USA by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 7,689 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $358,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the period. 62.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Heartland Financial USA Company Profile

Heartland Financial USA, Inc operates as a bank holding company. The firm provides commercial banking services. It also engages in the business of community banking. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

Recommended Stories

