Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) Short Interest Down 9.2% in April

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,800,000 shares, a decrease of 9.2% from the March 31st total of 24,000,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,570,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.5 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hecla Mining

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HL. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Hecla Mining by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 55,225,222 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $307,052,000 after purchasing an additional 4,294,314 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hecla Mining by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 52,765,176 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $207,896,000 after acquiring an additional 1,225,682 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hecla Mining by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,969,260 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $165,360,000 after acquiring an additional 1,289,101 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Hecla Mining by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 32,853,571 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $182,667,000 after acquiring an additional 575,941 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in Hecla Mining by 23.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 31,925,189 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $209,748,000 after purchasing an additional 6,033,244 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.73% of the company’s stock.

Hecla Mining Stock Down 2.8 %

Shares of Hecla Mining stock traded down $0.17 during trading on Monday, reaching $5.88. The stock had a trading volume of 6,468,104 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,652,528. The company has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -84.00 and a beta of 2.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.57. Hecla Mining has a 52 week low of $3.41 and a 52 week high of $7.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Hecla Mining Increases Dividend

Hecla Mining ( NYSE:HL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The basic materials company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $194.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $196.20 million. Hecla Mining had a positive return on equity of 1.44% and a negative net margin of 5.20%. Sell-side analysts predict that Hecla Mining will post 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 9th were given a $0.006 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 8th. This represents a $0.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.41%. This is an increase from Hecla Mining’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00. Hecla Mining’s payout ratio is currently -28.57%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Hecla Mining from $7.25 to $6.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Hecla Mining in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Hecla Mining from $4.75 to $5.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Roth Mkm lowered Hecla Mining from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $5.50 to $6.25 in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their price target on Hecla Mining from $7.00 to $8.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.14.

About Hecla Mining

Hecla Mining Co operates as a silver and gold production company. The firm produces lead, zinc and bulk concentrates for custom smelters and brokers and develops unrefined precipitate and bullion bars for precious metals traders. It operates through the following business segments: Greens Creek, Lucky Friday, Casa Berardi, and Nevada Operations.

