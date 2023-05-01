Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Saturday.

Helix Energy Solutions Group Stock Performance

Helix Energy Solutions Group stock opened at $7.25 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of -21.97 and a beta of 2.77. Helix Energy Solutions Group has a 1-year low of $2.47 and a 1-year high of $9.16.

Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 20th. The oil and gas company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $287.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $244.70 million. Helix Energy Solutions Group had a negative net margin of 5.23% and a negative return on equity of 2.25%. As a group, analysts expect that Helix Energy Solutions Group will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Helix Energy Solutions Group

Helix Energy Solutions Group announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Monday, February 20th that allows the company to repurchase $200.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the oil and gas company to reacquire up to 16.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Syntal Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group in the 1st quarter worth about $83,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 351.8% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 4,479,594 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,672,000 after purchasing an additional 3,488,194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vahanian & Associates Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $178,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.78% of the company’s stock.

About Helix Energy Solutions Group

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc is an international offshore energy company. It focuses on subsea construction, maintenance and salvage services to the offshore natural gas and oil industry. The firm also provides specialty services to the offshore energy industry, with a focus on well intervention and robotics operations.

