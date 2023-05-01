HelloFresh SE (OTCMKTS:HLFFF) Short Interest Update

HelloFresh SE (OTCMKTS:HLFFF – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,744,300 shares, a drop of 12.3% from the March 31st total of 4,270,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 18,721.5 days.

HelloFresh Stock Up 1.4 %

HelloFresh stock traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $27.00. 115 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,896. HelloFresh has a fifty-two week low of $16.85 and a fifty-two week high of $43.80. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.74.

Get HelloFresh alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on HLFFF. Barclays upgraded HelloFresh from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group cut HelloFresh from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on HelloFresh from €32.00 ($35.16) to €30.00 ($32.97) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded HelloFresh from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $43.67.

About HelloFresh

HelloFresh SE engages in the provision of food solutions. It operates through the following geographical segments: USA and International. The International segment comprises Australia, Austria, Belgium, Canada, Germany, the Netherlands, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom. The company was founded by Jessica Nilsson Schultz, Thomas W.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for HelloFresh Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HelloFresh and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.