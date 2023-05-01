Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) Given New $50.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Piper Sandler from $65.00 to $50.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s price objective points to a potential upside of 53.09% from the company’s current price.
Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on HP. Benchmark initiated coverage on Helmerich & Payne in a report on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Susquehanna lowered their price target on Helmerich & Payne from $72.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, April 3rd. StockNews.com raised Helmerich & Payne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday. Bank of America upgraded Helmerich & Payne from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Helmerich & Payne from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.00.
HP stock opened at $32.66 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a PE ratio of 10.84 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Helmerich & Payne has a 12-month low of $32.19 and a 12-month high of $54.59.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cullen Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 11.4% during the third quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 8,996 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 922 shares in the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Helmerich & Payne during the fourth quarter valued at about $69,000. Evergreen Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 27.8% during the third quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 8,031 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 1,749 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 601,573 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $29,820,000 after purchasing an additional 38,238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 52.8% during the third quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 45,634 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,687,000 after purchasing an additional 15,776 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.42% of the company’s stock.
Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.
