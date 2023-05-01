Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) Given New $50.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Piper Sandler from $65.00 to $50.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s price objective points to a potential upside of 53.09% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on HP. Benchmark initiated coverage on Helmerich & Payne in a report on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Susquehanna lowered their price target on Helmerich & Payne from $72.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, April 3rd. StockNews.com raised Helmerich & Payne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday. Bank of America upgraded Helmerich & Payne from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Helmerich & Payne from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.00.

Get Helmerich & Payne alerts:

Helmerich & Payne Stock Performance

HP stock opened at $32.66 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a PE ratio of 10.84 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Helmerich & Payne has a 12-month low of $32.19 and a 12-month high of $54.59.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Helmerich & Payne ( NYSE:HP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $719.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $699.92 million. Helmerich & Payne had a return on equity of 11.93% and a net margin of 12.15%. The company’s revenue was up 75.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.45) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Helmerich & Payne will post 4.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cullen Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 11.4% during the third quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 8,996 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 922 shares in the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Helmerich & Payne during the fourth quarter valued at about $69,000. Evergreen Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 27.8% during the third quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 8,031 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 1,749 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 601,573 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $29,820,000 after purchasing an additional 38,238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 52.8% during the third quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 45,634 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,687,000 after purchasing an additional 15,776 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.42% of the company’s stock.

Helmerich & Payne Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Helmerich & Payne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helmerich & Payne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.