Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. VI (NASDAQ:HCVI) Short Interest Update

Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. VI (NASDAQ:HCVI – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, an increase of 7.7% from the March 31st total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 18,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. VI

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exos TFP Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. VI in the 3rd quarter worth $1,012,000. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. grew its holdings in Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. VI by 78.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. now owns 1,811,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,573,000 after acquiring an additional 796,649 shares during the last quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC grew its holdings in Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. VI by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC now owns 2,498,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,240,000 after acquiring an additional 300,000 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. VI in the 3rd quarter worth $190,000. Finally, Robinson Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. VI during the 3rd quarter valued at about $110,000. Institutional investors own 67.20% of the company’s stock.

Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. VI Price Performance

Shares of HCVI stock traded up $0.02 on Monday, hitting $10.15. 2,011,971 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 92,342. Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. VI has a one year low of $9.60 and a one year high of $10.57. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.96.

About Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. VI

Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. VI does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus its search for a target business in the industrial technology sector.

