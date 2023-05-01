Hepion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEPA) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Hepion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEPA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 645,100 shares, a drop of 7.7% from the March 31st total of 698,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 245,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.6 days. Approximately 0.9% of the company’s shares are sold short.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Brookline Capital Management restated a “buy” rating on shares of Hepion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Alliance Global Partners began coverage on shares of Hepion Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.
Institutional Trading of Hepion Pharmaceuticals
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in Hepion Pharmaceuticals by 195.6% during the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 67,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 44,867 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Hepion Pharmaceuticals by 45.8% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 87,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 27,487 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Hepion Pharmaceuticals by 151.7% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 126,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 76,300 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in Hepion Pharmaceuticals by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 348,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,000 after acquiring an additional 26,194 shares during the period. 9.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Hepion Pharmaceuticals Price Performance
Hepion Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Hepion Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of drug therapy for treatment of chronic liver diseases. It focuses on the development of its product candidate rencofilstat, a cyclophilin inhibitor that targets biochemical pathways involved in the progression of liver disease.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Hepion Pharmaceuticals (HEPA)
- Do Analysts’ Price Targets Make Domino’s Pizza Stock Look Tasty?
- Is the 149% Dividend for ZIM Integrated Shipping in Jeopardy?
- Ford Motor Is Charging Up For A Rally
- Duolingo Speaking Volumes: Forms Bullish Chart Ahead of Earnings
- Caterpillar Being Weighed Down by Negative Investor Sentiment
Receive News & Ratings for Hepion Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hepion Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.