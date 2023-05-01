Hepion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEPA) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Hepion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEPA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 645,100 shares, a drop of 7.7% from the March 31st total of 698,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 245,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.6 days. Approximately 0.9% of the company’s shares are sold short.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Brookline Capital Management restated a “buy” rating on shares of Hepion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Alliance Global Partners began coverage on shares of Hepion Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in Hepion Pharmaceuticals by 195.6% during the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 67,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 44,867 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Hepion Pharmaceuticals by 45.8% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 87,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 27,487 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Hepion Pharmaceuticals by 151.7% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 126,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 76,300 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in Hepion Pharmaceuticals by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 348,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,000 after acquiring an additional 26,194 shares during the period. 9.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HEPA stock opened at $0.70 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $53.02 million, a PE ratio of -1.18 and a beta of 1.63. Hepion Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $0.26 and a one year high of $1.19. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.60.

Hepion Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of drug therapy for treatment of chronic liver diseases. It focuses on the development of its product candidate rencofilstat, a cyclophilin inhibitor that targets biochemical pathways involved in the progression of liver disease.

