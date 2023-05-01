Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc (NASDAQ:HCCI) Short Interest Up 8.5% in April

Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc (NASDAQ:HCCI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 430,500 shares, a growth of 8.5% from the March 31st total of 396,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.3 days. Currently, 2.7% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Insider Buying and Selling at Heritage-Crystal Clean

In other Heritage-Crystal Clean news, Director Robert W. Willmschen, Jr. sold 3,984 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.03, for a total value of $147,527.52. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 50,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,877,087.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Heritage-Crystal Clean

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HCCI. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new stake in Heritage-Crystal Clean during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 1,693.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 861 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 813 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 69.2% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,154 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 49.8% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,841 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 945 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.59% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Heritage-Crystal Clean Stock Performance

Several analysts recently commented on the company. DA Davidson assumed coverage on Heritage-Crystal Clean in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Heritage-Crystal Clean in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 price objective (up previously from $45.00) on shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Heritage-Crystal Clean from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial started coverage on Heritage-Crystal Clean in a report on Monday, April 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.40.

Shares of NASDAQ HCCI traded up $0.66 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $35.62. 78,265 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 105,718. The firm has a market capitalization of $867.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.79 and a beta of 1.22. Heritage-Crystal Clean has a 52 week low of $24.00 and a 52 week high of $38.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.65. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.51.

Heritage-Crystal Clean (NASDAQ:HCCI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $241.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $224.19 million. Heritage-Crystal Clean had a return on equity of 20.07% and a net margin of 11.95%. Sell-side analysts predict that Heritage-Crystal Clean will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

About Heritage-Crystal Clean

Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc engages in the provision of parts cleaning and waste management services to the manufacturing and vehicle service sectors. It operates through the Environmental Services, and Oil Business segments. The Environmental Services segment includes parts cleaning, containerized waste management, vacuum truck services, antifreeze recycling activities, and field services.

Featured Stories

