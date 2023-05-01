Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRTG) Short Interest Update

Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRTG – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 133,800 shares, a decrease of 8.7% from the March 31st total of 146,600 shares. Approximately 0.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 159,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Insider Transactions at Heritage Insurance

In other news, major shareholder Raymond T. Hyer bought 202,460 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.96 per share, with a total value of $396,821.60. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 2,811,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,509,785.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have bought a total of 208,460 shares of company stock valued at $414,942 in the last ninety days. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Heritage Insurance

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Heritage Insurance in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Heritage Insurance during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Farmers Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Heritage Insurance during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Herold Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Heritage Insurance by 64.3% during the 3rd quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. now owns 23,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 9,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Heritage Insurance during the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.29% of the company’s stock.

Heritage Insurance Price Performance

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HRTG stock traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $3.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 107,182 shares, compared to its average volume of 145,542. The stock has a market cap of $88.69 million, a PE ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Heritage Insurance has a fifty-two week low of $1.12 and a fifty-two week high of $4.27. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.27.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on HRTG. StockNews.com lowered shares of Heritage Insurance from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, March 19th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Heritage Insurance from $3.30 to $3.50 in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. JMP Securities decreased their price target on shares of Heritage Insurance from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Heritage Insurance from $3.00 to $5.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.83.

About Heritage Insurance

(Get Rating)

Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of personal and residential premium, property, and casualty insurance policies. It offers personal residential insurance for single-family homeowners and condominium owners, rental property insurance, and commercial residential insurance. The company was founded in August 2012 and is headquartered in Tampa, FL.

Featured Stories

