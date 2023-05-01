Héroux-Devtek Inc. (OTCMKTS:HERXF) Short Interest Down 11.4% in April

Héroux-Devtek Inc. (OTCMKTS:HERXF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 28,700 shares, a drop of 11.4% from the March 31st total of 32,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Héroux-Devtek from C$19.00 to C$18.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Desjardins cut Héroux-Devtek from a “top pick” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on Héroux-Devtek from C$19.00 to C$17.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on Héroux-Devtek from C$23.00 to C$19.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, TD Securities downgraded shares of Héroux-Devtek from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th.

HERXF stock remained flat at $9.63 during midday trading on Monday. Héroux-Devtek has a twelve month low of $8.35 and a twelve month high of $13.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.67.

Héroux-Devtek Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, assembling, and repair and overhaul of aircraft landing gears, hydraulic and electromechanical flight control actuators, custom ball screws, and fracture-critical components. The company also assembles and installs aircraft components at customer assembly lines.

