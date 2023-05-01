Hess’ (HES) Maintains Rating Reiterated at 92 Resources

92 Resources reissued their maintains rating on shares of Hess (NYSE:HES – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Friday, Benzinga reports.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on HES. Barclays raised their price objective on Hess from $160.00 to $174.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on Hess from $179.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Hess from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Hess from a buy rating to a neutral rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $161.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Hess from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $168.94.

Hess Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:HES opened at $145.06 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $136.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $139.97. Hess has a twelve month low of $90.34 and a twelve month high of $160.52. The company has a market cap of $44.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.78 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Hess Increases Dividend

Hess ( NYSE:HES Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.10. Hess had a return on equity of 25.85% and a net margin of 18.47%. The firm had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Hess will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 13th were issued a dividend of $0.438 per share. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. This is a boost from Hess’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 10th. Hess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.07%.

Insider Activity at Hess

In related news, EVP Timothy B. Goodell sold 27,413 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.78, for a total transaction of $3,831,789.14. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 137,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,262,103.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Hess news, EVP Timothy B. Goodell sold 27,413 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.78, for a total value of $3,831,789.14. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 137,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,262,103.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Andrew P. Slentz sold 5,701 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.46, for a total value of $795,061.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 39,264 shares in the company, valued at $5,475,757.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 235,220 shares of company stock valued at $33,298,936 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 9.93% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HES. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Hess by 51.5% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,493,096 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $816,673,000 after buying an additional 2,546,257 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Hess by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,842,807 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $854,786,000 after purchasing an additional 801,336 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hess by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,928,530 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,310,590,000 after purchasing an additional 667,979 shares during the last quarter. PointState Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Hess in the 1st quarter worth $65,437,000. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Hess in the 4th quarter worth $64,478,000. 86.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Hess

Hess Corp is an exploration and production company, which engages in exploration, development, production, transportation, purchase & sale of crude oil, natural gas liquids and natural gas with production operations. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production and Midstream.

See Also

