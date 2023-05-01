High Liner Foods Incorporated (OTCMKTS:HLNFF) Short Interest Update

High Liner Foods Incorporated (OTCMKTS:HLNFF – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a drop of 22.2% from the March 31st total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.3 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on High Liner Foods from C$14.00 to C$16.00 in a research note on Friday, February 24th.

Get High Liner Foods alerts:

High Liner Foods Stock Performance

Shares of HLNFF stock remained flat at $10.67 during trading hours on Monday. 126 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 471. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.44. High Liner Foods has a 12-month low of $8.28 and a 12-month high of $11.37.

About High Liner Foods

High Liner Foods, Inc engages in the processing and marketing of value-added frozen seafood. The firm also markets its products under the brands High Liner, Icelandic Seafood, FPI, Viking, Mirabel, American Pride Seafood, Fisher Boy, Sea Cuisine, and 40 Fathoms. The company was founded in 1967 and is headquartered in Lunenburg, Canada.

Featured Articles

