Hikma Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:HKMPF) Hits New 52-Week High at $23.17

Shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC (OTCMKTS:HKMPF – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $23.17 and last traded at $23.17, with a volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.17.

Several brokerages have commented on HKMPF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Hikma Pharmaceuticals from GBX 1,950 ($24.36) to GBX 2,100 ($26.24) in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Hikma Pharmaceuticals from GBX 1,750 ($21.86) to GBX 1,950 ($24.36) in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals from GBX 1,650 ($20.61) to GBX 1,700 ($21.24) in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals from GBX 1,700 ($21.24) to GBX 1,850 ($23.11) in a report on Friday, January 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,880.00.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $20.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.86.

Hikma Pharmaceuticals Plc engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing branded and non-branded generic pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following segments: Branded, Injectables, Generics, and Others. The Branded segment sells branded generics and in-licensed patented products in the Middle East and North Africa.

