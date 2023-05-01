Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) Updates Q3 2023 Earnings Guidance

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.83-$0.93 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.88. The company issued revenue guidance of $930.00 million-$980.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $959.51 million. Hologic also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $3.75-$3.95 EPS.

Hologic Price Performance

NASDAQ HOLX traded up $1.66 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $87.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,836,206 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,509,252. The stock has a market cap of $21.62 billion, a PE ratio of 21.94, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.00. Hologic has a fifty-two week low of $59.78 and a fifty-two week high of $87.88. The company’s 50-day moving average is $81.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 3.50 and a current ratio of 4.21.

Get Hologic alerts:

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Hologic had a net margin of 22.17% and a return on equity of 25.12%. The firm’s revenue was down 27.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.17 EPS. Analysts forecast that Hologic will post 3.74 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insider Activity at Hologic

Several research firms have issued reports on HOLX. StockNews.com raised shares of Hologic from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Hologic from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Hologic from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Hologic from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Hologic from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Hologic has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $84.23.

In related news, insider Benjamin Jordan Cohn sold 9,128 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.28, for a total value of $778,435.84. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,298 shares in the company, valued at $1,219,333.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Hologic

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in shares of Hologic by 5.1% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 33,448 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,569,000 after buying an additional 1,631 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in Hologic by 307.5% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 37,900 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,911,000 after purchasing an additional 28,600 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in Hologic by 7.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 6,875 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $528,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Hologic by 4.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,305,399 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $177,098,000 after purchasing an additional 106,315 shares during the period. Finally, Aviva PLC boosted its holdings in Hologic by 0.7% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 75,543 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,803,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.17% of the company’s stock.

Hologic Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hologic, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products dedicated to serve the healthcare needs of women. It operates through the following segments: Breast Health, Diagnostics, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. The Breast Health segment includes a portfolio of solutions for breast cancer care for radiology, pathology, and surgery.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Hologic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hologic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.