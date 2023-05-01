Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON) Issues Q2 2023 Earnings Guidance

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.29-$2.39 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.20. The company issued revenue guidance of $9.00 billion-$9.20 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $9.16 billion.

NASDAQ HON traded up $2.03 during trading on Monday, hitting $201.87. 374,011 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,015,442. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company has a market cap of $134.38 billion, a PE ratio of 25.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.09. Honeywell International has a fifty-two week low of $166.63 and a fifty-two week high of $220.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $191.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $201.37.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.14. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 34.01% and a net margin of 14.53%. The company had revenue of $8.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.91 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Honeywell International will post 9.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be paid a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.51%.

HON has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Honeywell International from $210.00 to $205.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a buy rating for the company. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $220.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $235.00 to $228.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $204.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $214.56.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the 4th quarter worth $256,000. PFS Investments Inc. bought a new position in Honeywell International during the 1st quarter valued at $255,000. Angeles Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Honeywell International during the 4th quarter valued at $252,000. Probity Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Honeywell International during the 4th quarter valued at $248,000. Finally, Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Honeywell International during the 4th quarter valued at $242,000. 74.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes, specialty chemicals, electronic and advanced materials, process technology for refining and petrochemicals, and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business, and transportation.

