Horizen (ZEN) Price Reaches $9.34 on Top Exchanges

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 3.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on May 1st. During the last seven days, Horizen has traded 3.5% lower against the dollar. Horizen has a market cap of $127.45 million and $5.49 million worth of Horizen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Horizen coin can currently be purchased for $9.34 or 0.00033652 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $36.25 or 0.00130558 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.83 or 0.00049797 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001151 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001100 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001067 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0460 or 0.00000166 BTC.

Horizen Coin Profile

Horizen (ZEN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 1st, 2017. Horizen’s total supply is 13,638,831 coins. Horizen’s official Twitter account is @horizenglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Horizen is /r/Horizen/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Horizen’s official website is www.horizen.io. The official message board for Horizen is forum.horizen.global.

Buying and Selling Horizen

According to CryptoCompare, “Horizen is an ecosystem that rewards contributors and empowers everyone. Its scalable platform allows businesses and developers to create public or private blockchains easily and affordably using the largest node network in the industry. The Sidechain SDK provides all the necessary components for quick deployment of a fully customizable blockchain. The native cryptocurrency, ZEN, is a mineable PoW coin traded on various exchanges, and integrated on major wallets including Sphere by Horizen, a multifunctional wallet that serves as an interface with most Horizen products and services.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Horizen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Horizen should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Horizen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

