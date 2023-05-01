Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC Acquires Shares of 710,490 Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL)

Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 710,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,727,000. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC owned 0.06% of Carnival Co. & at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CCL. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 13.3% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 33,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $667,000 after purchasing an additional 3,869 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 7.2% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 108,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,188,000 after acquiring an additional 7,248 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 3.4% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 137,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,787,000 after acquiring an additional 4,536 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 2.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,734,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,697,000 after acquiring an additional 93,169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC lifted its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 25.5% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 152,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,088,000 after acquiring an additional 31,037 shares in the last quarter. 49.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Carnival Co. & alerts:

Carnival Co. & Stock Performance

Carnival Co. & stock traded up $0.18 on Monday, reaching $9.39. 17,766,381 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,841,934. The stock has a market cap of $10.48 billion, a PE ratio of -2.27 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.30. Carnival Co. & plc has a twelve month low of $6.11 and a twelve month high of $17.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.63.

Insider Buying and Selling at Carnival Co. &

Carnival Co. & ( NYSE:CCL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 27th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $4.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.30 billion. Carnival Co. & had a negative net margin of 32.68% and a negative return on equity of 57.75%. The business’s revenue was up 173.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.65) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Carnival Co. & plc will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO David Bernstein sold 107,119 shares of Carnival Co. & stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.08, for a total transaction of $1,186,878.52. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 286,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,169,334.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CCL shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Carnival Co. & from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Carnival Co. & in a research note on Friday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. Barclays boosted their target price on Carnival Co. & from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on Carnival Co. & in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $9.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.45.

About Carnival Co. &

(Get Rating)

Carnival Corp. engages in the operation of cruise ships. It operates through the following business segments: North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise, Europe and Asia (EA) Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Others. The North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise segment includes the Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, and Seabourn.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Carnival Co. & Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carnival Co. & and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.