Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC Sells 1,520 Shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 58,412 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 1,520 shares during the period. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $2,808,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LVS. Bleakley Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Las Vegas Sands in the 4th quarter worth $4,054,000. Metis Global Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Las Vegas Sands in the 4th quarter valued at about $546,000. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in Las Vegas Sands during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands during the 4th quarter valued at $1,682,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 124,003 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $5,961,000 after purchasing an additional 9,627 shares during the period. 39.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Las Vegas Sands has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.54.

Las Vegas Sands Trading Up 2.2 %

Las Vegas Sands stock traded up $1.40 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $65.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,864,863 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,033,789. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a 12 month low of $28.88 and a 12 month high of $65.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.65, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $57.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.13. The stock has a market cap of $49.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -88.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.53 and a beta of 1.16.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The casino operator reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.11. Las Vegas Sands had a negative return on equity of 10.21% and a negative net margin of 10.42%. The firm had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.40) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 124.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

Las Vegas Sands Company Profile

Las Vegas Sands Corp. engages in the development of destination properties. The firm operates through the Macao and Singapore geographical segments. The Macao segment handles the operations of The Venetian Macao, The Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Macao, and Sands Macao.

