Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC Sells 34,223 Shares of Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK)

Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Get Rating) by 21.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 125,893 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,223 shares during the period. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Liberty Broadband were worth $9,602,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LBRDK. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of Liberty Broadband by 88.5% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,696,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,182,000 after buying an additional 796,293 shares during the last quarter. Fort Baker Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Broadband in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,612,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband by 44.7% in the 3rd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 1,211,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,444,000 after purchasing an additional 374,203 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Broadband in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,060,000. Finally, Freshford Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband by 155.8% in the 3rd quarter. Freshford Capital Management LLC now owns 468,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,591,000 after purchasing an additional 285,451 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Liberty Broadband alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Liberty Broadband from $111.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on Liberty Broadband from $133.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 24th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on Liberty Broadband from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Liberty Broadband in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $132.00.

Liberty Broadband Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of LBRDK traded down $0.48 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $84.30. The company had a trading volume of 314,019 shares, compared to its average volume of 797,305. The firm has a market cap of $12.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.66 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $81.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $83.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Liberty Broadband Co. has a 52-week low of $68.67 and a 52-week high of $126.62.

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 17th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.80 by ($0.54). Liberty Broadband had a net margin of 128.92% and a return on equity of 14.08%. The firm had revenue of $250.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $234.74 million. On average, research analysts predict that Liberty Broadband Co. will post 7.52 EPS for the current year.

About Liberty Broadband

(Get Rating)

Liberty Broadband Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the cable, broadband and mobile location technology businesses. It operates through its subsidiaries, Charter Communications, Inc and TruePosition, Inc The company was founded on March 28, 1991, and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LBRDK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Broadband Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Broadband and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.