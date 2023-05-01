Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC Sells 6,393 Shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA)

Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 370,472 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 6,393 shares during the period. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC owned 0.11% of The Liberty SiriusXM Group worth $14,563,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LSXMA. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 338.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 658 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 199.7% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 890 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares during the period. Pecaut & CO. acquired a new position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the third quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. Institutional investors own 29.67% of the company’s stock.

LSXMA stock traded up $0.67 during trading on Monday, hitting $28.77. The company had a trading volume of 207,565 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,183,777. The business has a 50-day moving average of $28.81 and a 200-day moving average of $36.46. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a one year low of $25.05 and a one year high of $45.26. The stock has a market cap of $9.39 billion, a PE ratio of 7.70 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group ( NASDAQ:LSXMA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter. The Liberty SiriusXM Group had a return on equity of 6.99% and a net margin of 14.35%. Research analysts predict that The Liberty SiriusXM Group will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on LSXMA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $67.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Benchmark reduced their price objective on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $72.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $46.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $39.00 target price on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $62.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.00.

In related news, major shareholder Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al purchased 700 shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $35.95 per share, for a total transaction of $25,165.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,000 shares in the company, valued at $790,900. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Brian J. Wendling sold 1,370 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $49,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 15,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $568,980. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al bought 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $35.95 per share, for a total transaction of $25,165.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $790,900. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 51,200 shares of company stock valued at $1,376,825 and have sold 432,401 shares valued at $32,257,898. 4.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation of media, communications, and entertainment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Sirius XM Holdings, Formula 1. The Sirius XM Holdings segment refers to the complementary audio entertainment businesses, Sirius XM and Pandora. Sirius XM features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, and infotainment services.

