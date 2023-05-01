Howden Joinery Group (LON:HWDN) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Shore Capital

Shore Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of Howden Joinery Group (LON:HWDN – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday morning, MarketBeat.com reports.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 870 ($10.87) target price on shares of Howden Joinery Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating and issued a GBX 800 ($9.99) target price on shares of Howden Joinery Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Howden Joinery Group presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 762.50 ($9.52).

Howden Joinery Group Stock Up 1.2 %

HWDN opened at GBX 684.60 ($8.55) on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 689.02 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 635.97. The firm has a market capitalization of £3.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,037.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.94 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.32, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Howden Joinery Group has a one year low of GBX 472.20 ($5.90) and a one year high of GBX 785 ($9.80).

Howden Joinery Group Increases Dividend

Insider Activity

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 6th will be paid a dividend of GBX 15.90 ($0.20) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.22%. This is an increase from Howden Joinery Group’s previous dividend of $4.70. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 6th. Howden Joinery Group’s dividend payout ratio is 3,181.82%.

In other news, insider Andrew Livingston acquired 23,536 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 674 ($8.42) per share, with a total value of £158,632.64 ($198,117.45). Also, insider Andrew Cripps acquired 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 672 ($8.39) per share, with a total value of £30,240 ($37,766.95). Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 28,100 shares of company stock valued at $18,931,754. Insiders own 0.54% of the company's stock.

Howden Joinery Group Company Profile

Howden Joinery Group Plc, a trade kitchen supplier, provides various products across kitchens, joinery, and hardware in the United Kingdom, France, and Belgium. It offers kitchen cabinets, surfaces, fittings, storages, fitted kitchens, kitchen doors, sinks, and taps, as well as appliances; joinery products, such as sliding wardrobe doors, door fittings, stairs and parts, floors, skirting boards, mouldings, doors, and architrave products; and appliances, such as cooking, refrigerator, dishwasher, and laundry products, as well as coffee machines.

Further Reading

