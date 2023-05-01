Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG) Short Interest Down 11.8% in April

Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 506,800 shares, a decrease of 11.8% from the March 31st total of 574,600 shares. Currently, 1.6% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 210,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.4 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hub Group

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hub Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hub Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hub Group by 49.0% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 785 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hub Group by 101.8% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 807 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hub Group by 175.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 915 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.46% of the company’s stock.

Hub Group Trading Up 1.0 %

Hub Group stock traded up $0.76 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $76.16. The stock had a trading volume of 299,494 shares, compared to its average volume of 214,554. The stock has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a PE ratio of 7.66 and a beta of 0.90. Hub Group has a 52 week low of $66.50 and a 52 week high of $104.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.04.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hub Group ( NASDAQ:HUBG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. Hub Group had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 21.36%. The company’s revenue was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.58 EPS. Analysts forecast that Hub Group will post 6.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HUBG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Hub Group from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Friday. UBS Group cut shares of Hub Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Stephens lowered their target price on shares of Hub Group from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. StockNews.com cut shares of Hub Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 7th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Hub Group from $86.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.21.

Hub Group Company Profile

Hub Group, Inc engages in the provision of multi-modal transportation and logistics solutions. Its solutions include intermodal transportation, truck brokerage, asset trucking, and dedicated trucking. It serves the retail, e-commerce, paper, chemical, healthcare, glass, private equity, and automotive industries.

