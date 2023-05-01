Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG) Short Interest Down 11.8% in April

Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 506,800 shares, a decrease of 11.8% from the March 31st total of 574,600 shares. Currently, 1.6% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 210,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.4 days.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hub Group
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hub Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hub Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hub Group by 49.0% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 785 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hub Group by 101.8% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 807 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hub Group by 175.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 915 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.46% of the company’s stock.
Hub Group Trading Up 1.0 %
Hub Group stock traded up $0.76 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $76.16. The stock had a trading volume of 299,494 shares, compared to its average volume of 214,554. The stock has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a PE ratio of 7.66 and a beta of 0.90. Hub Group has a 52 week low of $66.50 and a 52 week high of $104.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.04.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
HUBG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Hub Group from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Friday. UBS Group cut shares of Hub Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Stephens lowered their target price on shares of Hub Group from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. StockNews.com cut shares of Hub Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 7th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Hub Group from $86.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.21.
Hub Group Company Profile
Hub Group, Inc engages in the provision of multi-modal transportation and logistics solutions. Its solutions include intermodal transportation, truck brokerage, asset trucking, and dedicated trucking. It serves the retail, e-commerce, paper, chemical, healthcare, glass, private equity, and automotive industries.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Hub Group (HUBG)
- Insiders Drive Volatility For Keurig Dr Pepper
- After a 40% Drop, Analysts Remain Bullish on Impinj
- Visa Charges Higher After Better-Than-Expected Q2 Report
- onsemi Puts A Bottom in Chip Stocks, Heads For New Highs
- Can Teladoc Stock Be Resuscitated?
Receive News & Ratings for Hub Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hub Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.