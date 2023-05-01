Hudock Inc. Buys 3,604 Shares of Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG)

Hudock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG – Get Rating) by 182.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,577 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,604 shares during the quarter. Hudock Inc.’s holdings in Evergy were worth $351,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Evergy in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Motco boosted its holdings in Evergy by 40.1% in the third quarter. Motco now owns 699 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in Evergy in the fourth quarter worth about $64,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in Evergy in the third quarter worth about $71,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Evergy in the fourth quarter worth about $75,000. Institutional investors own 83.84% of the company’s stock.

Evergy Stock Performance

EVRG stock traded up $0.93 during trading on Monday, hitting $63.04. 308,714 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,338,137. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of $14.47 billion, a PE ratio of 19.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.50. Evergy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $54.12 and a 1 year high of $71.58.

Evergy Announces Dividend

Evergy ( NYSE:EVRG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.08. Evergy had a return on equity of 9.17% and a net margin of 12.85%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $956.63 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.16 earnings per share. Evergy’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 9th were issued a $0.6125 dividend. This represents a $2.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 8th. Evergy’s payout ratio is currently 75.15%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on EVRG. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Evergy from $69.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 30th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Evergy from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Finally, TheStreet cut Evergy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.20.

Insider Buying and Selling at Evergy

In other news, COO Kevin E. Bryant sold 22,500 shares of Evergy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.81, for a total value of $1,345,725.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 32,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,973,311.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Evergy

Evergy, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electricity through its subsidiaries. It focuses on the regulation of electric utilities and development of electric transmission projects. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Kansas City, MO.

