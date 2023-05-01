Hudock Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Hudock Inc. lowered its stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 17.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,775 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 586 shares during the quarter. Hudock Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $471,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLD. PayPay Securities Corp bought a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC increased its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 600.0% in the 3rd quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 175 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.94% of the company’s stock.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:GLD traded down $0.69 on Monday, reaching $184.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,771,556 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,699,279. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52-week low of $150.57 and a 52-week high of $190.41. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $180.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $171.58.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.